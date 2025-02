Delray Beach police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that took the life of a 71-year-old woman.

On Wednesday evening at around 8:21 p.m., police responded to 2000 South Ocean Boulevard, where a 71-year-old woman had been struck by two different cars. One was traveling southbound and the other northbound.

Police say the woman was standing between both travel lanes when she was struck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with police.