Delray Beach police honor 99-year-old retired police officer

Catherine “Kay” Albera is reportedly the longest living retired NYPD officer in the country
Catherine Albera Delray Beach police 05282022.jpg
Delray Beach Police Department
Delray Beach police officers surprise Catherine “Kay” Albera for her birthday.
Posted at 5:01 PM, Jun 30, 2022
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A 99-year-old retired police officer recently received a special surprise from law enforcement officers.

Delray Beach police honored Catherine “Kay” Albera on May 28 after learning that her birthday had passed on May 17 and that she is the longest living retired New York Police Department officer in the country.

Officers surprised her at her home, where she given Delray Beach Police Department challenge coins and patches.

The officers and Albera shared stories and pictures of her past.

