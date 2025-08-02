Delray Beach police arrest man in connection to drive-by shooting

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach Police Department has announced the arrest of 29-year-old Hecare Garcia in relation to a drive-by shooting that left two men injured.

The incident occurred around 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29, outside a home at the 800 block of Southwest 10th Avenue.

Responding officers found that two adult males, ages 18 and 20, had been shot. Both were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

According to investigators, a silver Toyota Camry drove past the home and someone inside fired multiple rounds at a group standing outside.

Detectives identified Garcia as the driver and located the vehicle the next day, July 30, in the parking lot of the Publix at 1690 S. Federal Highway.

Garcia was observed getting back into the vehicle and was taken into custody. Officers recovered a 9mm firearm in his possession.

During questioning, Garcia told detectives the shooting was retaliation for an altercation on Monday, July 28, at the Island Cove Apartments, where somebody allegedly tried to shoot him. That incident remains under investigation.

Garcia was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Anyone with information about either shooting is urged to contact Detective John Caceres at 561-243-7871.