DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach could soon have new rules governing e-bikes after a city commissioner moved forward with a safety ordinance Tuesday.

Delray Beach moves forward with e-bike safety ordinance after resident concerns

City Commissioner Juli Casale made the move during a city commission meeting, citing safety concerns she has witnessed firsthand.

"I just can't get over the number of kids I see buzzing around our downtown on those e-bikes, in front of cars, infant of pedestrians," Casale said.

"We're not looking to stop people from utilizing them. We just want the crazy behavior. I mean someone is going to get hurt."

The proposed ordinance could limit speeding and sidewalk riding, require IDs for riders, and push for helmet use for those under 16 years old.

Casale said several residents have raised concerns about unsafe operations from e-bikes and dirt bikes.

City staff will draft the ordinance and present it at a later meeting.