Delray Beach mayor digs into DDA finances, CEO says expenses are properly documented 

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Tensions ran high at the Delray Beach City Commission meeting on Tuesday night as Mayor Tom Carney called on the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) to explain its finances.

“You’re asking me to turn over about $700,000 to an organization that doesn’t keep receipts,” Carney said.

Ahead of the city’s budget meetings in September, Carney, who now sits on the DDA board, said he wants transparency in the way finances are being managed.

“I want to make sure the money we’re giving to the DDA is being properly accounted for. I want our auditor to look at how they’re spending their money,” he said.

The DDA is funded by a special levy it places on properties within the downtown district. But the organization currently receives $750,000 from the city to manage the historic Old School Square. Carney said he wants to dig into how those taxpayer funds are being spent.

In a letter to board members, Carney questioned several DDA expenses.

Commissioner Juli Casale pushed back, calling the claims baseless.

“You’re dropping little crumbs that are super suggestive and rather insulting, the way that you’re implying people that have been partners for a long time, are acting. It’s not appropriate unless you really have information,” Casale said.

In a statement, DDA Executive Director Laura Simon said the agency’s audits are “in line with city requirements.”

The facts are clear: our finances are transparent, our audits are consistently clean and in line with the city’s requirements, and our expenses are properly documented. We also continue to work in partnership with the city as we grow together. The DDA remains focused on our mission of supporting local businesses and strengthening the downtown, and we welcome constructive feedback when it is based on facts rather than politics. DDA Executive Director Laura Simon

When questioned on whether he believed there was inappropriate use of funds, Carney said he did not believe that was the case but he did have questions on some expenses.

“Because someone asks these questions, the leap shouldn’t be you think something is wrong. I think, it’s the obligation of an elected official to insist on transparency and accountability,” Carney said.

The DDA says it is complying with the request for an audit.

