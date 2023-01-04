Watch Now
Delray Beach man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Frank Barone bought winning ticket from Publix
The Florida Lottery
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 15:30:48-05

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County man is starting the New Year off right.

The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday that Frank Barone, of Delray Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

Officials said he chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Barone purchased his winning ticket from the Publix located at 16130 Jog Road in Delray Beach.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.  

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.  However, the chances of winning $1 million are 1-in-267,739.

