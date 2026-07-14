Delray Beach man arrested on sexual battery charge after dating app assault, PBSO seeks more victims

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for more information on a Delray Beach man who's been arrested on a sexual battery charge.

Investigators with PBSO's Special Victims Unit say Stephen Hakim, 27, allegedly met victims through dating apps, and believe there are more victims who have not yet come forward.

According to a probable cause affidavit, one woman who matched with Hakim on the dating app Hinge met up with him on Jan. 31, 2026. They drove to Hakim's Delray Beach residence where they drank beers and smoked marijuana.

He offered to give her a massage and she dozed off. When she woke up, she told investigators Hakim was sexually assaulting her.

Investigators reviewed text messages from the night, in which the victim said she just wanted to hang out and didn't want any pressure. The victim also told Hakim that she went to the hospital after the assault and was receiving a rape kit exam.

Hakim's DNA was later found from swabs taken during the exam. Investigators made contact with him at his residence in April, but he declined to speak.

A toxicology report found the victim had several medications in her bloodstream that she does not take, including a sleep medication.

Hakim has been charged with one count of sexual battery.

PBSO asks anyone with info on Hakim to contact Special Investigations Detective C. Rojas through PBSO Communications or at 561-688-4148.

