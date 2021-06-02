Watch
Delray Beach issues boil-water notice after water main break

It will remain in effect until testing is complete
Posted at 9:22 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 21:22:05-04

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Because of a water main break, Delray Beach on Tuesday night issued a precautionary boil water noticed for portions of the city.

The order is for for all properties south of North Drive between Circle Drive, Club Drive and Evans Road in Delray Beach.

The notice, which includes water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes, will remain in effect until testing is complete and a rescission notice is issued.

Boiling water for one minute is sufficient, according the order.

Residents with question can call 561-243-7312.

The notice didn't say where the break occurred.

