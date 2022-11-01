Delray Beach dentist buying back extra Halloween candy, proceeds to benefit troops

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — If your children hauled home too much candy, a Palm Beach County dentist is doing a candy collection for troops.

Spodak Dental Group said it will collect Halloween candy beginning Tuesday through Nov. 12 during office hours.

The dental office, located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave., is offering cash in return for candy at $1 per pound—up to 5 pounds.

The treats will be collected as part of the Soldiers’ Angels Treats for Troops, which provides resources and comfort to active and veteran military members and their families.

The candy will be included with handwritten thank you letters in care packages, then sent to U.S. service members who are deployed overseas, in addition to veterans and first responders.