DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of families gathered in Delray Beach on Sunday to celebrate America's 250th birthday with fireworks, live music, and festivities along Atlantic Avenue.

For many in attendance, the celebration was deeply personal — a reminder of why they are proud to call America home.

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Delray Beach celebrates America's 250th birthday with fireworks, festivities on Atlantic Avenue

The evening kicked off with the national anthem and a flag-raising ceremony. Peggy Snyder was among those holding the flag as it was hoisted into the air.

"It just touches your soul and your heart and gratitude that we live in the greatest country in the world," Snyder said.

Crowds filled Atlantic Avenue from end to end, with many dressed in red, white, and blue.

"He bought them at like 2 in the morning on Temu, we always love a good occasion to dress up," one attendee said.

The crowd paused for a moment to take in a blast from the past — the News Journal of Delray Beach, a 50-year-old time capsule preserving Delray's history.

"I love that they put things in that they thought people would be interested in," one attendee said.

The night was full of activities for the whole family.

"We've been enjoying all of the activities. We did the snorkeling. We did the carnival, and we got some tattoos and yummy," one attendee said.

Most of all, it was a celebration of 250 years of American history.

"This country has provided my family and myself a lot of opportunities that we wouldn't have had if we had stayed in Cuba, and it just means a lot to me," another person says.

WPTV

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