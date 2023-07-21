Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyDelray Beach

Actions

Delray Beach boy, 5, receives customized golf cart from Make-A-Wish Foundation

Charlie Maloney's new ride has a Super Mario theme
Charlie Maloney’s wish for a customized golf cart came true on Friday.
Make A Wish Delray Beach Charlie Maloney July 21 2023.png
Posted at 5:55 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 17:56:42-04

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A 5-year-old Delray Beach boy's wish for a customized golf cart came true on Friday.

Charlie Maloney has been undergoing leukemia treatments for more than a year-and-a-half, including aggressive rounds of chemotherapy.

 To help pass the days when he didn't have the strength to do much else, Maloney played Super Mario video games and got hooked on the characters.

On Friday Make-A-Wish Southern Florida surprised Maloney with a customized golf cart that brought the Nintendo characters to life.

The boy’s new ride has gold wheels, LED lighting, enhanced suspension, and room for four passengers.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7