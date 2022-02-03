Damage closes eastbound road near Delray Beach bridge

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Eastbound traffic on Atlantic Avenue is closed indefinitely after damage was found east of the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge in Delray Beach, police said Wednesday night.

Public utilities and engineers are on the scene assessing the damage.

Eastbound traffic on E. Atlantic Avenue near the intracoastal bridge is shut down until further notice. Crews will be checking out possible road damage in that area. pic.twitter.com/IUpuZQ3qPi — Delray Beach Police (@DelrayBeachPD) February 3, 2022

Police Public Information Manager Ted White told WPTV that there are no problems with the bridge.

He said the damage was discovered Wednesday.

Westbound traffic on Atlantic Avenue near the bridge is not affected.

