Damage closes eastbound road near Delray Beach bridge

Public utilities and engineers assessing situation
Posted at 8:40 PM, Feb 02, 2022
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Eastbound traffic on Atlantic Avenue is closed indefinitely after damage was found east of the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge in Delray Beach, police said Wednesday night.

Public utilities and engineers are on the scene assessing the damage.

Police Public Information Manager Ted White told WPTV that there are no problems with the bridge.

He said the damage was discovered Wednesday.

Westbound traffic on Atlantic Avenue near the bridge is not affected.

