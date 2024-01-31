Watch Now
City giving away free tickets to Delray Beach Open

100 tickets per session will be offered to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis
Posted at 12:00 PM, Jan 31, 2024
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The city of Delray Beach is offering complimentary Delray Beach Open tickets to residents beginning next month.

The Delray Beach Open will be held Feb. 9 to Feb. 18 at the Delray Beach Tennis Center located at 201 West Atlantic Ave.

The city announced Tuesday it is partnering with the Delray Beach Open to offer complimentary tickets to all matches and is offering 100 tickets per session to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis.

Complimentary tickets are limited to two tickets, per person, per day unless attendees re-enter the line at the end and choose tickets for another session, the city said.

Tickets will be distributed at Pompey Park Community Center located at 1101 NW 2nd St. between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. until all tickets for that day have been distributed.

The complimentary tickets are for Delray Beach residents only and proof of residency must be shown to receive the tickets.

Tickets will be given away on the following days: 

  • Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, 8 a.m.: Tickets for sessions 1, 2, 3, and 4
  • Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, 8 a.m.: Tickets for sessions 5 and 6
  • Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, 8 a.m.: Tickets for session 7 and 8
  • Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, 8 a.m.: Tickets for sessions 9 and 10
  • Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, 8 a.m.: Tickets for sessions 11 and 12
  • Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, 8 a.m.: Tickets for sessions 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17

For a complete list of tournament times and matches, click here.

