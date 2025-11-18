Caught on camera: Pickpocket strike sparks holiday warning in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — This holiday season, Delray Beach Police are urging shoppers to stay alert after a string of pickpocketing cases inside local stores.

Detectives said thieves are striking in seconds — and they're targeting people who are distracted while shopping.

WATCH BELOW: 'It seems like the holidays are busy for everybody, including the criminals,' Det. Gio Milicchio tells WPTV

Pickpocket strike sparks holiday warning in Delray Beach

Newly released surveillance video from a Dollar Tree in Delray Beach shows just how quickly it can happen. In the video, a woman bends down to grab an item from a lower shelf. As she does, another woman walks up from behind, unzips the purse sitting in her cart and steals her wallet before walking away.

Police said the entire theft took just six seconds.

"She was just minding her own business going shopping," said Delray Beach police detective Gio Milicchio, who is leading the investigation.

Milicchio said the victim didn't realize her wallet was gone until she reached the register. By then, it was already too late.

"Within that few minutes the cards were being used elsewhere," he said.

According to Delray Beach Police, this type of crime picks up during the holiday season as stores get busier and shoppers become more distracted.

"It seems like the holidays are busy for everybody… including the criminals," Milicchio said.

The department has seen several reports from both victims and businesses. Milicchio said these thefts are happening in major and smaller retailers across the city, including Publix, Trader Joe's and Dollar Tree.

In the last two weeks alone, four pickpocketing cases have been reported and are now under investigation. Detectives believe the thefts may be linked.

"Right now we're looking at a couple organized groups," Milicchio said. "I can't say exactly, because it's still early in the investigation, but it looks like there are certain groups going around and targeting people."

The woman seen in the surveillance video has not yet been arrested. Once located, police say she could face a felony charge of grand theft.

In the meantime, Milicchio is urging shoppers to take extra precautions.

"We urge everybody to just keep your eyes on your purses, make sure you're not distracted by someone making a request to you," he said. "These are common ways that they are distracting people, and that's when they strike."