Car damaged after transformer fire in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.-- There was a fire following a lightning strike on a transformer in Delray Beach Monday morning. That's according to John Ferrell who recorded video of the flames sparking from a power pole.

He said it happened in the Tropical Isles neighborhood.

A four-month-old car parked underneath the pole suffered a broken window, flat tire, and fire damage.

The owner said everyone is OK.

Florida Power and Light dispatched a crew to the scene to make repairs. Power was out for about 2-and-a-half hours.