Bounce Sporting Club scraps plan to open at Atlantic Crossing, instead moving to Delray Beach Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A new sports bar coming soon to Delray Beach will get to stay open after midnight. It'll just have to do it someplace else.

Bounce Sporting Club co-owner Cole Bernard told WPTV on Monday that the high-end sports bar no longer plans to open on the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Federal Highway. Instead, Bounce will move to the Delray Beach Market inside the city's designated entertainment district.

Initially, Bounce sought to open at the not-yet-completed Atlantic Crossing development, which sits outside the entertainment district. But to stay open after midnight, the bar needed special approval to do so.

Briana Nespral/WPTV Bounce Sporting Club is being built on the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Federal Highway, which is outside of the city's entertainment district.

An attorney for Bounce told WPTV earlier this year that Bounce sought to stay open until 2 a.m., but the owners planned to close the patio and end live music at 11 p.m.

Some residents objected, fearing it would create a precedent for other businesses to follow.

Jordana Jarjura, president of Menin Development, which oversees the Delray Beach Market, told WPTV she was aware of the challenges Bounce was having and wanted to bring in an anchor tenant at Florida's largest food hall.

She said Bounce will be located on the north side of the Delray Beach Market.

"We will be relocating some of the vendors that are on the north side," Jarjura said.

Although the Market will maintain its same operating hours, Bounce will be able to stay open until 2 a.m.

Bernard said he now expects Bounce to open in the spring of 2023.