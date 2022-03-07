Black Balloon Day honors those lost to addiction

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Sunday was National Day of Remembrance Day or "Black Balloon Day" to honor those who lost their battle with addiction.

"It just shows the grieving parents that we care and it shows the people that are reflected that we care and we want to help them and it shows that we support those that are in recovery stay in recovery," said advocate Ellen Isaacs. "I've been in recovery now for 20 years and I'm really grateful for the fact that I was able to find my way and there were people that were there to support me and now I'm here to help support everybody else."

The event was hosted by the organization "The Hub", which is a community recovery resource.

The group is pushing for more law enforcement to carry NARCAN, the drug that can reverse the effects of an overdose.

The also held a moment of silence as they remembered the loved ones they've lost.