Benefit held for Delray Beach hairstylist battling pancreatic cancer

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — People rallied together to help a South Florida man battling a life-threatening illness on Sunday.

In Delray Beach, friends and family hosted a charity event called Mark's cut-a-thon for Mark Hasche, known to loved ones as Mia Markee at the Karma Eden Salon.

Mark, a hairstylist and prominent member of the community for 20 years, has been battling stage 3 pancreatic cancer.

He was diagnosed over a month ago and people want to help.

“When we started asking, it was actually touching to see how people came together to donate and help for this amazing cause,” said Camelly Costa, a friend of Mark's.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page and 100% of all the proceeds raised will go directly for his treatment.

To donate, visit https://gofund.me/deb1670f.