Thanksgiving came with a little extra help for families in Delray Beach as local high school students teamed up with police officers to make sure they had a holiday meal on the table.

Students from Atlantic High School’s Criminal Justice Academy partnered with the Delray Beach Police Department to deliver more than a dozen full Thanksgiving meals to families in need across the city.

WATCH: Atlantic High School students, Delray Beach police deliver Thanksgiving meals to families in need

Students give away Thanksgiving meals

For the students, the annual effort is about more than dropping off food. It’s an opportunity to learn what it means to serve the community beyond the classroom.

“It teaches you to be less selfish and care more about what is going on around you and how you can help,” student Alexis Felicetta said.

The students went door to door alongside Delray Beach police officers, personally delivering the meals and meeting the families receiving them.

“We are helping families, and seeing them smile when they open the door makes me happy,” student Micaja Paul Joseph said.

The Thanksgiving meal giveaway has become a tradition for the Criminal Justice Academy and Delray Beach police, continuing for more than decade.

Major Gary Ferreri with the Delray Beach Police Department said the experience also gives students perspective on hardships other people in their community may be facing.

“Some of the kids come from tough situations. They get to see that even as bad as they have it, there are others that have it tougher sometimes.”

For one family, the delivery meant being able to have a Thanksgiving turkey without worrying about how to pay for it.

“We didn't really have money to buy a turkey for Thanksgiving,” a family member said. “For me, it's happy because I get to spend more time with my family.”

For the students, police officers and families taking part, the tradition is proving a little help can go a long way.

