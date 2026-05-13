DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — New exhibits at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens are giving visitors a deeper look into Japanese culture and the Japanese American experience during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

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Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month comes to life in Delray Beach

The Delray Beach museum recently opened two exhibits — one centered on Japanese woodblock prints and another exploring the history of Japanese Americans during World War II.

Museum leaders say the exhibits are part of a larger effort to preserve culture and share stories that are not always widely told.

“It’s really a year-long event, we plan out exhibitions three to five years ahead,” said Carla Stansifer with the Morikami Museum.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

Stansifer said she hopes visitors walk away with a broader understanding of the immigrant experience and the impact Japanese Americans have had throughout history.

“I hope they leave with the understanding that we represent a really positive immigrant story,” she said.

The museum says its mission extends beyond exhibits inside the gallery walls. Staff say the 16-acre Japanese gardens are also designed to reflect values deeply rooted in Japanese culture, including respect for nature, tradition and community.

“We’re here not only to respect each other, respect our elders but also respect nature,” said Wendy Lo with the museum.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

For Lo, those values are personal.

Growing up in South Florida, she said there was little Asian American representation in her community, something that often made her feel isolated as a child.

“There were very few Asians around me… so it was really a minority of all minorities in a way,” Lo said.

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Museum leaders hope the exhibits can help visitors better understand different cultures and create more connections within the community.

“We hope to be that bridge… we are all human and we’re not that different as you’d probably think we are,” Lo said.

The exhibits are now open to the public at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach.

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