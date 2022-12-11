7th Annual Empty Bowls event shines light on hunger during the holidays

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Food Bank successfully hosted its 7th annual Empty Bowls Delray Beach event today.

Hundreds of supporters attended the event at Trinity Delray Lutheran Church to help the one in six county residents who are struggling to put food on the table.

Soup was provided by 30 local restaurants, which gave attendees an important reminder to “eat simply so others can simply eat.”

Each purchased ticket helps the nonprofit in its mission to alleviate hunger in Palm Beach County, especially around the holidays.