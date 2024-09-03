Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyDelray Beach

Actions

56-year-old pedestrian dead after fatal crash on I-95 near Atlantic Ave. in Delray Beach

Traffic on I-95 near fatal accident site on Sept. 3, 2024.
Posted
and last updated

One man is dead after a crash on northbound I-95 at Atlantic Ave. Tuesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says a white Ford bus driven by a 66-year-old man from West Palm Beach was traveling north on I-95 approaching Atlantic Ave. when a 56-year-old pedestrian from Sunrise left the shoulder and abruptly entered the highway.

The pedestrian then entered the path of the white Ford. The driver was unable to stop and hit the pedestrian. The accident was reported at 9:45 a.m.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by Delray Fire Rescue. The driver was not injured. The name of the pedestrian has not yet been released.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening