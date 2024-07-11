4 people transported to hospital after fire breaks out at Lemongrass Asian Bistro in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Four people were transported to the hospital July 11 at around 11:30 a.m. after Delray Beach Fire Rescue responded to a kitchen grease fire that got out of control at Lemongrass Asian Bistro on Atlantic Avenue.

Three of the four people sustained minor burns. Their current state is unknown.

The 400-block of Atlantic Avenue was shut down but has since reopened.

