4 people transported to hospital after fire breaks out at Lemongrass Asian Bistro in Delray Beach

Three people were transported with minor burns.
Posted at 5:39 PM, Jul 11, 2024

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Four people were transported to the hospital July 11 at around 11:30 a.m. after Delray Beach Fire Rescue responded to a kitchen grease fire that got out of control at Lemongrass Asian Bistro on Atlantic Avenue.

Three of the four people sustained minor burns. Their current state is unknown.

The 400-block of Atlantic Avenue was shut down but has since reopened.

This is a developing story, check back at WPTV.com for updates.

