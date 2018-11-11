29th annual Chris Evert Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic held in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Celebrities had fun raising money for a good cause this weekend in Delray Beach during the 29th annual Chris Evert Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic.

Stars like Grey's Anatomy's Kevin McKidd, comedian Jon Lovitz, singer Seal, and tennis great Martina Navratilova made an appearance at the event.

The event raised $400,000 this year and the "An Ounce of Prevention" organization is matching that amount with another donation of $400,000.

The event raises funds to help at-risk families throughout Florida.