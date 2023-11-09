1 person hurt after construction crane collapse in Delray Beach

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Delray Beach police said at least one person is hurt after a construction crane collapsed onto a dump truck Thursday morning.

Ted White, a spokesman for the Delray Beach Police Department, said the incident happened at 1041 Lewis Cove, just off A1A, roughly one mile south of Atlantic Avenue

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the crane toppled over, crushing the front of a dump truck. It appears the incident happened in a lot where some type of structure had been demolished.

At least one person is hurt, but it's unclear how badly that person is hurt, White said.

No other information has been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.