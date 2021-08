DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — One person is dead and 6 others injured after a single-vessel boat crash Sunday afternoon in Delray Beach.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the intracoastal waterway in the 1000 block of Bel Aire Drive at 5:15 p.m. and found one deceased adult, plus two adults and two children that were trauma alerts who were transported to nearby hospitals.

Two other people were also injured.