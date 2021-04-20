Woman fatally shot in Boynton Beach parking lot; 2-year-old found asleep in car

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A 32-year-old woman who fatally shot in the parking lot of a Boynton Beach hotel Tuesday morning while a 2-year-old child was asleep in the car. The gunman later shot and killed himself, police said.

Boynton Beach police Officer Jaclyn Smith said the domestic-related shooting occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a Hampton Inn on Gateway Boulevard.

Smith said officers found the woman dead in a car, while the child was asleep inside. The child wasn't harmed.

Witnesses told police the suspect fled the scene after the shooting, but officers located the getaway vehicle and attempted a traffic stop in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, north of the Gateway Boulevard exit.

When officers made contact, they found the 40-year-old suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Smith said the child was safe with family. The identities and relationship of the suspect and victim haven't been released.