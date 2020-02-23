Woman dies after plunging vehicle into intracoastal waterway in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- A woman died Saturday night after driving into intracoastal waterway in Boynton Beach.

According to Boynton Beach police, the unidentified woman was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee east on Casa Loma Boulevard south access road along the intracoastal waterway.

Her vehicle continued eastbound on Casa Loma south access Road until she made a sharp right turn approximately 40 feet west of the Two Georges building, going over the curb and into the intracoastal waterway.

As the vehicle was sinking, a bystander attempted to rescue her. However, once the vehicle was fully submerged in water and the door was opened, it quickly sank to the bottom and she did not escape.

The woman was pulled from the submerged vehicle by Boynton Beach police and Boynton Beach Fire Rescue crews and transported to Bethesda Memorial Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Anyone who has further information pertaining to the crash is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Sunny Surjabally or Traffic Homicide Investigator Lawrence Rini at 561-742-6853.