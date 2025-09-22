Woman, 85, dead after crash sends car into utility pole in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach police are investigating a fatal car accident that left an 85-year-old woman dead.

Police say at around 3 p.m. Friday, Jeanne Sokolowski Parzygnat of Boynton Beach was driving a Toyota Camry eastbound on West Woolbright Road, approaching a left turn onto Southwest 18th Street.

Investigators say she failed to yield to a Toyota RAV4 going westbound on West Woolbright Rd., and the RAV4 struck the Camry on the right side, causing it to go over a curb and onto the sidewalk before hitting a utility pole.

The RAV4 also struck a curb and the front of the vehicle caught on fire. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

Parzygnat was extracted from her vehicle and transported to Delray Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.