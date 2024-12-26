WATCH: Boynton Beach Police gives holiday gift to woman who had decorations stolen

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Marise Bracey lives in Boynton Beach and has now been victim twice to a 'Grinch' stealing her Christmas decorations.

Bracey told WPTV Reporter Ethan Stein that she has various cameras around her house and has footage of the people stealing her decorations, including a light-up Christmas ornament.

“I was mad and furious when they took my first one. I couldn’t drink or sleep,” Bracey said. “…I’m still upset. I’m trying to get over it, but I let God handle it.”

In effort to restore the holiday spirit, the Boynton Beach Police Department gifted Bracey a new holiday decoration for her yard.

WATCH: Boynton Beach Police gifts Bracey a new decoration for the holidays

Boynton Beach Police gift Bracey a new decoration for the holidays ii

Bracey said she hopes police find the people who stole her decorations, but she’s thankful police got her a replacement decoration for the holiday season.

“I was shocked,” she said. “Really? You want to give me a Christmas present afterwards? There it is right there. I hope they catch the person.”

The new decoration, a light-up snowman, is back in the yard.