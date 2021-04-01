Video shows brazen theft of Pomeranian from Boynton Beach yard

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Police are searching for a 1-year-old dog who was stolen from his owner's front yard in Boynton Beach.

Police say the Pomeranian-Sih Tzu mix named Chance was abducted on Tuesday just before 9:30 p.m.

In a surveillance video, two people can be seen entering the yard and taking Chance. Chance can be heard crying, whining and barking as he's being carried away by one of the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-732-8116 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS. .

