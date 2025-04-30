Ukrainian mother, daughter from Boynton Beach accused of illegal voting in 2024 election

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A mother and daughter from Ukraine are being charged with voting illegally in Palm Beach County in the 2024 presidential election.

A criminal complaint filed in federal court accuses Svitlana Demydenko, 53, and daughter Yelyzaveta Demydenko, 22, who reside in Boynton Beach, of unlawful voting by an alien in a presidential election.

The mother and daughter voted at a Boynton Beach library on Oct. 31, 2024, after registering to vote online in August 2024, according to the complaint.

Law enforcement interviewed the two in April 2025, and both confirmed they registered to vote online. Svitlana told investigators she voted in the election to support the country, and that she didn't know she couldn't vote. Yelyzaveta said she voted in the election because she wanted to make a difference.

The documents show both mother and daughter were admitted to the U.S. in April 2021 on non-immigrant visas.

A spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections tells WPTV that this is an ongoing investigation.

The spokesperson said that when someone registers to vote online in Florida, it first goes to the state to determine if the applicant is a U.S. citizen. Once that is verified, the local supervisor of elections receives it, then verifies a valid local address and checks for felonies.

They said in this case, the state determined in December that the two were not U.S. citizens, and then sent the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections this info.