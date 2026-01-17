Uber driver kidnapped and made to drive armed robbers around Riviera Beach and WPB

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Police have arrested 20-year-old Isaiah Thurston and 24-year-old Jakeria Riley on multiple charges after they allegedly kidnapped an Uber driver and robbed multiple ATMs around Riviera Beach and West Palm Beach.

According to the Boynton Beach Police Department (BBPD), Detectives from the Major Case and Digital Forensics Unit began investigating the incident after the victim came to the BBPD lobby to report the crime on January 15.

The victim, an Uber driver, told police they had accepted a trip near the Catalina Center when an unknown male dressed in all black clothing and a ski mask entered the vehicle and pressed a gun into the victim's back. A female accomplice entered the vehicle after the driver was advised to cancel the ride.

Those suspects were later identified as Thurston and Riley.

The victim drove the suspects around to various ATMs in West Palm Beach and Riviera Beach, where they attempted to use credit cards to get cash back. When the driver took them back to Boynton Beach, the two suspects fled.

A large perimeter was established on Gateway Boulevard after Thurston and Riley were spotted walking in the area with the Community Response Team, K-9 Unit, Road Patrol, and PBSO’s Aviation Unit. However, police said they were unable to locate them.

Detectives were later tipped off about a spot the two frequented, as they may be homeless, the two suspects were found sitting at a picnic table near the Courtyard Marriott Hotel.

The two suspects were arrested for kidnapping, armed robbery, possession of a controlled substance, violation of probation and resisting arrest Friday night.

Thurston and Riley are currently being held at the Palm Beach County Jail.