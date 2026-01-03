Traffic crash closes southbound North Congress Avenue in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Boynton Beach Police Department (BBPD) is responding to a traffic crash near Old Boynton Road and North Congress Avenue, causing significant road closures in the area.

The entire 500 block of southbound North Congress Avenue is closed to traffic. One northbound lane remains open for drivers heading in that direction.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes while emergency crews work at the scene.

The Boynton Beach Police Department said it will provide updates when the roadway reopens.

