Three men arrested in Boynton Beach shooting death of Lantana man

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Police arrested three men in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Lantana man who officers found in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds in Boynton Beach last week.

In court Sunday morning, 18-year-old Ja'Quan Jeudi of Boynton Beach, 21-year-old Jamarrion Moore of Lake Worth, and 18-year-old Javonte Sheppard of Boynton Beach, were charged in the death of Hakeem Reynolds.

There are being held on no bond.

According to investigators, the three suspects arranged a drug deal with Reynolds on March 22 with the intention of luring him to the 2000 block of Northwest 2nd Street to commit an armed robbery. During the robbery, Jeudi shot Reynolds twice in the back, killing him.

Police arrested Moore first on March 26 with assistance from PBSO's TAC Unit. Authorities charged him with resisting arrest, obstructing justice, probation violation, premeditated first-degree murder, and committing robbery with a firearm.

Police arrested Jeudi and Sheppard on March 29 with assistance from the U.S. Marshals. Authorities charged Jeudi and Shepaprd with premeditated first-degree murder and committing robbery with a firearm.

The investigation also revealed that Jeudi and Moore committed a separate armed robbery hours before the homicide.

The investigation continues, police say.