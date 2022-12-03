Tests showed presence of fecal coliform for 1 of 30 production wells in Boynton Beach

Tests showed the presence of fecal coliform in one of 30 production wells in Boynton Beach though there is no need to boil water, the city said Friday in a news release.

No positive fecal coliform samples were found in the distribution system for the entire year in monthly tests, the release said.

People do not need to use an alternative water supply, such as bottles, the city. said Those with specific health concerns, should consult their doctor.

Bacterial contamination can occur when there are vulnerable areas in the wellhead, sample tap, air vents and/or the electrical conduit for the well.

Fecal coliform and E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the well may have been contaminated with human or animal waste. Microbes in these wastes can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea or other symptoms with a special health risk for infants, young children and people with severely compromised immune systems.

The Tier 1 violation was reported to the Palm Beach County Health Department and is assisting the City of Boynton Beach Utilities to rectify the problem.

After the well tested positive, the following measures were taken:

1) The well was taken out of service and isolated immediately.

2) The well will be chlorinated and flushed.

3) The Health Department was informed within 24 hours of the positive result.

4) The public will be informed within 24 hours of the positive result.

5) The well will be subject to bacteriological survey before it is allowed to be used.

Boynton Beach Utilities can be contacted at 561-742-6400.