BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A teenager suffered minor injuries in a crash involving a school bus Friday morning in Boynton Beach.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Woolbright Road and Seacrest Boulevard just before 7 a.m.

A spokeswoman for the School District of Palm Beach County said there were no children on the bus at the time.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said a 14-year-old had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.