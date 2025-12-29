Teen dead after trying to break up fight inside Boyton Beach home, suspect in custody

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A teenager is dead after being shot inside his Boynton Beach home Sunday morning during a dispute, according to police.

The Boynton Beach Police Department responded to the 500 block of NW 9th Avenue at around 9 a.m. Sunday, and found 17-year-old Josiah Jones with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Jones was taken to Delray Medical Center and died from his injuries shortly after.

It was revealed to investigators on scene that Trenton Robinson, 24, was at the residence to pick up his son from the mother of his child. An argument ensued between Robinson and the mother, and Jones was shot by Robinson while trying to break up the altercation.

According to police, Robinson told investigators that Jones had him pinned to a bed during the argument and that he was attempting to remove a gun from his sweatshirt pocket to avoid shooting himself when the gun accidentally discharged.

WPTV Trenton Robinson at first appearance Dec. 29, 2025. Robinson faces a charge of second-degree murder for the death of 17-year-old Josiah Jones.

Police found a .40-caliber handgun at the scene along with one shell casing.

Robinson was arrested and now faces a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm. He is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.