Suspected maritime smuggling event under investigation in Boynton Beach, border protection official says

Law enforcement officers respond to Ocean Inlet Park on Friday morning
Border patrol agents and law enforcement officials are responding to a suspected maritime smuggling event in Boynton Beach on Friday morning, authorities said.
A boat involved in a suspected maritime smuggling event at Ocean Inlet Park, located in the 6900 block of North Ocean Boulevard in Boynton Beach, on March 10, 2023 (2).jpg
Posted at 6:34 AM, Mar 10, 2023
According to an agent with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the incident is unfolding at Ocean Inlet Park, located in the 6900 block of North Ocean Boulevard.

The border protection agent did not have any information about how many suspected migrants are involved or their nationalities.

Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a small boat washed ashore along the coast near Ocean Inlet Park on Friday morning, just feet from a jetty.

Waves could be seen crashing into the boat, along with orange life rafts scattered in the surf and a small crowd of onlookers gathered around the vessel.

WATCH: Chopper 5 video of suspected smuggling event

Chopper 5 video of suspected maritime smuggling event in Boynton Beach

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

