St. Thomas More parish priest placed on administrative leave for 'serious charges'

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Diocese of Palm Beach County has placed a priest on administrative leave due to unspecified serious charges, according to a statement released by the Diocese.

Rev. Alex J. Vargas, a parish priest of St. Thomas More, is now forbidden to practice any ministry or be in contact with any parishioners, employees, volunteers of any organizations affiliated with the diocese.

The Diocese has launched a formal investigation into the allegations, and they have reported the matter to local authorities.

“As recognized by both civil and canon law, Father Vargas enjoys the presumption of innocence and is not considered guilty at this time,” the statement said.

While the Diocese did not disclose the nature of the allegations, they have asked anyone with information related to this matter to contact the Diocese of Palm Beach reporting line at (561) 775-9558 or the Department of Children and Families.