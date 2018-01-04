South Florida man dies after hitting head on Boynton Beach bridge, falling in canal

Associated Press
7:28 AM, Jan 4, 2018
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- A Pompano Beach man who hit his head on a low bridge and fell into a canal has died.

Scott Keegan's mother, Nancie Keegan, told The Palm Beach Post that her son stood up while on a boat with a group of friends on Dec. 21 and was knocked into the water.

The deadly incident occurred near a low bridge that crosses a canal at Miner Road.

Emergency divers located the 36-year-old man after 20 minutes, and took him to the hospital. He died the next morning.

Nancie Keegan said the accident happened on Keegan's way back from a restaurant, where the boat's owner had taken him to thank him for helping work on the vessel.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater says police are still investigating Keegan's death.

