South Florida Football Academy U15 girls' team makes history with 2 straight state championships

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — When you think of football in South Florida, you probably think of the gridiron and touchdowns. In Boynton Beach however, it's the sport of futbol that is to be taking over.

The U15 girls' team at the South Florida Football Academy (SFFA) is making history.

While these girls are on the same team, they have different starting points.

"Well, I grew up watching soccer with my dad, and I just really liked how they worked together as a team," said Maya Colmenero, a SFFA player.

"I didn't really know about soccer until I was six. So, I played in the rec league," said Jillian Cairns, also a SFFA player.

Another player, Emerson Colt, says, "I started in soccer in AYSL, and I started the travel season with the team I'm on right now."

"The South Florida Football Academy was born out of the Boynton Knights, which has been in existence for several years. It's a smaller program because we're a smaller town in Boynton Beach," said Assistant Coach Scott Hodes.

The SFFA might be a smaller program, but don't let that fool you; these girls are talented.

They're back-to-back Florida State Champions, only the second team in history to accomplish that feat.

While also heading to the U.S. Club Soccer National Cup Finals in Denver this July for the second year in a row, representing the state of Florida.

"It just shows that our hard work has been paying off, and all of the work that we've been putting in and all the sprints we do at practice is paying off," said Emerson.

"It's actually really cool. I feel privileged to be a part of this team," said Cairns.

That privilege and energy have helped the girls conquer the 15-year-old division nationally while also putting the South Florida Football Academy.

"It's a good way to show that we're one of the top teams around in Florida and that we are number one in Florida and that we are number one for a reason," said Colmenero.

We wish the girls the best of luck as they gear up for nationals in Denver next month.