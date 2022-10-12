Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoynton Beach

Actions

Silver Alert issued for missing Boynton Beach woman

Olimpia Cretter wast seen at Woolbright Physical Therapy Center Tuesday
Olimpia Cretter.PNG
BBPD
Olimpia Cretter.PNG
Posted at 12:10 AM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 00:10:28-04

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla.  — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Boynton Beach woman.

Boynton Beach police said Olimpia La Cerva Cretter, 74, was last seen at Woolbright Physical Therapy Center Tuesday at approximately 4 p.m.

Cretter is described as 4 foot 10 inches tall weighing 70 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, she could be driving a light gold 2015 Nissan Altima with Florida tag HASV52.

Anyone who sees Cretter and/or her vehicle is asked to call Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-732-8116 or 911.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms