Semi-truck crash into canal closing lanes on Florida's Turnpike in west Boynton Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Several southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are closed in west Boynton Beach on Thursday morning because of a semi-truck crash.

The wreck is at mile marker 84, which is between Boynton Beach Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue.

A tractor trailer can be seen partially crashed into a canal that runs underneath a bridge on the Turnpike.

Authorities haven't said what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

It appears that two other cars were also involved in the accident.

Drivers going southbound are advised to use the Boynton Beach Boulevard exit, which is mile marker 86, as a detour.

This is a breaking story. Stay with WPTV for updates.