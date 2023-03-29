Recount required after 4-vote margin in runoff between Commissioner Woodrow Hay, challenger Mack McCray

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A runoff election between the top two vote-getters in the race for the next District 2 commissioner in Boynton Beach is headed for a recount.

Four votes are all that separate incumbent Woodrow Hay and challenger Mack McCray, according to the official results from the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections.

Hay received 426 votes, while McCray picked up 422 votes.

Because the margin of votes is 0.5% or less, a machine recount is necessary.

The recount will take place Friday morning.

Hay is the former mayor who is serving his second stint as city commissioner.

McCray previously served as city commissioner.

They received the most votes in the March 14 municipal election, prompting the runoff election.