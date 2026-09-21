Rollover crash blocks 2 southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Drivers are facing delays on Florida's Turnpike in Palm Beach County after a crash with injuries Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3:55 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near mile marker 89 in the Boynton Beach area, according to Florida Highway Patrol traffic information.

As of 4:20 p.m., the two left southbound lanes were blocked before mile marker 88.

The extent of the injuries and the number of vehicles involved were not immediately available.

Drivers traveling southbound should use caution and expect delays through the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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