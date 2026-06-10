Riviera Beach man accused of dragging FHP trooper during traffic stop, leading to pursuit

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Riviera Beach man faces multiple charges after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was dragged following a traffic stop at an Interstate 95 exit ramp in Boynton Beach on Sunday, according to law enforcement.

FHP said the incident started at 3:41 p.m. when a trooper on I-95 near the Boynton Beach Boulevard exit spotted a beige Honda Accord with an expired tag that was not assigned to any vehicle.

The arrest report said the trooper pulled over the Accord on the exit ramp of Boynton Beach Boulevard, stopping on the outside shoulder.

The driver, identified as Devontea Stubbs, 34, told the trooper that his friend was the registered owner of the vehicle, and he was unaware that the vehicle had an expired tag. The report said that Stubbs was unable to locate the registration to confirm the expiration date and didn't have a driver's license. The trooper later learned that Stubbs had his license suspended 11 times since 2014, including two indefinite cancellations along with a "possible statewide extradition warrant" for Palm Beach County in a burglary case.

After calling for a second trooper to come to the scene, the responding trooper approached the driver's side of the Honda and asked Stubbs to step out of the vehicle.

"The defendant did not comply and remained seated in his vehicle, questioning why we needed to discuss his license," according to the arrest report.

The report said the trooper asked Stubbs to step outside of the car again, but the suspect "remained seated with his hands on the steering wheel."

When the trooper opened the driver's side door and reached into the vehicle, the report said Stubbs "rapidly shifted the vehicle into drive."

"At this moment, I was still within the passenger compartment of the vehicle," the trooper said in the report. "The vehicle began to rapidly accelerate, spinning its tires and leaving skid marks as it exited the outside shoulder."

The trooper said the Honda traveled about 15 feet before being able to exit the driver's side of the car, returning to his patrol vehicle and then pursuing Stubbs.

Law enforcement said Stubbs continued southbound, ignoring red lights and entering the intersection of the southbound exit ramp of I-95 at Boynton Beach Boulevard. While crossing the intersection, FHP said Stubbs hit a Toyota that was heading westbound.

Stubbs didn't stop for the collision and began traveling west on Boynton Beach Boulevard at speeds over 75 mph in a 35 mph zone, crossing the intersection of Northwest Seventh Court.

The report said Stubbs then turned northbound onto Old Boynton Road, traveling at 80 mph in a 30 mph zone.

"The defendant vehicle (entered) the opposing lanes of traffic (eastbound) to pass other motorists before reentering the appropriate direction of travel (westbound)," the arrest report said.

The pursuit continued to Congress Avenue, traveling westbound near the east entrance of the Boynton Beach mall, colliding with a Toyota Corolla just before 4 p.m., hitting a curb at 701 N Congress Avenue.

Boynton Beach police were contacted, who finally arrested Stubbs with help from their K-9 Ash at about 4:40 p.m. at the Sealofts at Boynton Village apartments.

Stubbs faces charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding with injury or damage, fleeing and eluding while failing to obey law enforcement commands, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, driving while license suspended, burglary and petit theft.