Watch
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoynton Beach

Actions

Police seeking to identify man who sexually battered woman in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach sexual battery subject.png
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Boynton Beach sexual battery subject.png
Posted at 3:16 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 15:16:07-04

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man who, authorities say, sexually battered a woman.

The incident happened at around 6 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of N.W. 7th Court.

The individual is described as a black male with medium build, between the age of 50 and 60 with low-cut hair, a salt-and-pepper beard and bushy eyebrows. He has a pointed nose, a small scar on his right cheek and is missing several teeth on the bottom jaw. He walks with a limp, favoring his right leg, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes this man or has information about this incident is urged to call Det. Brent Joseph at 561-732-8116 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News