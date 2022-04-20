Police seeking to identify man who sexually battered woman in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man who, authorities say, sexually battered a woman.

The incident happened at around 6 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of N.W. 7th Court.

The individual is described as a black male with medium build, between the age of 50 and 60 with low-cut hair, a salt-and-pepper beard and bushy eyebrows. He has a pointed nose, a small scar on his right cheek and is missing several teeth on the bottom jaw. He walks with a limp, favoring his right leg, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes this man or has information about this incident is urged to call Det. Brent Joseph at 561-732-8116 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.