Police locate missing and endangered Boynton Beach woman

UPDATE: Sarah J. Lee has been located safely.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Boynton Beach police are searching for a missing and endangered woman who was last seen early Sunday morning.

Sarah J. Lee, 67, suffers from Dementia.

She was last seen at 4 a.m. at 1010 Fosters Mill Road.

She was wearing light yellow pants, a light colored shirt and a wig.

She has gray hair.

All homes in the area were notified of her disappearance via a reverse 911 call.

Boynton Beach police have reached out to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for assistance with their bloodhound K9.

Anyone who sees Sarah Lee is asked to immediately call police.

