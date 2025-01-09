Watch Now
Detectives investigating murder-suicide at assisted living facility west of Boynton Beach

Husband and wife found deceased
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) says it is investigating a murder-suicide at an assisted living facility west of Boynton Beach.

On Monday morning, at 8:34 a.m., PBSO responded to HarborChase of Boynton Beach, located in the 11800 block of South Military Trail.

A man and woman were found deceased. They have been identified as Diane Glaski, 73, and Richard Glaski, 82.

PBSO says they were husband and wife, and Richard Glaski is the suspect. They are investigating the case as a murder-suicide.

